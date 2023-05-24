Sports week for seniors concludes at Miran Sahib

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, May 24: Week-long sports activities targeting the senior citizens at the Panchayat level, organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS), concluded with an event at Government Middle School Brij Nagar in Panchayat Kharian of Zone Miran Sahib, here today.

“In total, the department involved near 250 senior citizens (male and female) of the society in this activity, which took place under the patronage of Director DYSS, Subash Chibber and district (DYSS) officer Jammu, Sukhdev Raj Sharma,” informed Zonal Physical Education Officer (ZPEO), Rakesh Kakar.

Sarpanch Kharian, Pawan Kumar was chief guest, who appreciated the role of DYSS and wished that such activities continue to take place on regular basis.

Earlier, the ZPEO welcomed the senior citizens and termed their participation as something historic for the department and inspirational for those young lot of the society.

He expressed his thanks to Headmaster of GHS Brij Nagar, Anuradha Sharma and Incharge Headmaster of host Government Middle School, Brij Nagar, Nirjot Kour for their cooperation.

The event technical supervised by Ravinder Singh (PEM), Anita Kour (PET), Koushal Sharma (REK) and Raghunandan (REK).