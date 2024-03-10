Search
Gadkari inaugurates, lays foundation for 22 NH projects worth Rs 4,000 Crore
Gadkari inaugurates, lays foundation for 22 NH projects worth Rs 4,000 Crore

Mysuru (Karnataka), Mar 10: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 22 Highway projects, spanning 268 Km and valued at over Rs 4,000 Crore here.

Notably, initiatives like the Huliyar-KB cross-Chunchanahalli-Nelligere Road aims to enhance connectivity between Mysuru and North Karnataka, while the Mysuru Ring Road, complete with service roads and Road Under Bridges (RUBs), promises to alleviate city congestion, ensuring seamless traffic flow, an official release said.

It said, the four-lane expansion of Belur-Hassan and Yedegowdanahalli-Bilikere road, coupled with the installation of Road over Bridges (ROBs) at Hangarahalli and Holenarasipur Bypass, anticipates a notable 2-hour reduction in travel time.

The construction of a major bridge over Lakshmanathirtha River seeks to decongest Hunsur Town, echoing the commitment to streamlined urban planning. Additionally, the development of Srinivasapura and Chintamani bypasses targets congestion reduction in both cities.

The strategic inclusion of major and minor bridges, as well as Road over Bridges (ROBs) on railway level crossings, underscores a concerted effort to facilitate unhindered traffic movement, it added.

