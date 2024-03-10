Search
WorldStudent handed death sentence for sharing video on Whatsapp in Pakistan!
World

Student handed death sentence for sharing video on Whatsapp in Pakistan!

By: Northlines

Date:

Islamabad, Mar 10: A student from Pakistan has been sentenced to death by a court in Punjab Province. As per reports, the court said that the 22-year-old was given the sentence for sharing blasphemous pictures and over WhatsApp. In the same case, a 17-year-old was sentenced to life imprisonment.

A complaint against the students was filed by the cybercrime unit of Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in 2022, reported the BBC. The case was filed in the capital of Punjab, Lahore. Later, the case was referred to the local court in Gujranwala.

In Pakistan, blasphemy is punishable by death. There have been incidents where people have reportedly lynched others accused of this crime, even before their cases were taken to trial.

What did the court ruling say?

As per the BBC, the judges said that the 22-year-old student created videos and containing derogatory words about Prophet Muhammad and his wives. The plaintiff claimed that he had received the materials. The younger student was sentenced for sharing the materials.

The father of the student given the death sentence told the BBC that he would appeal to the Lahore High Court against the ruling. The lawyers argued that the students were “trapped in a false case”.

 

Previous article
African cheetah gives birth to 5 cubs in Kuno; big cat count rises to 26
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

African cheetah gives birth to 5 cubs in Kuno; big cat count rises to 26

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies Cheetah ‘Gamini’ on Sunday gave birth to five cubs...

300 take part in a walkathon on kidney disease awareness

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 10: Equity mutual funds continued their...

Drop in onion and potato output; tomato slightly up

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies Onion and potato production is expected to be down...

SBI’s Vulgar Ploy To Use Secrecy To Fight Transparency Gives Itself Away

Northlines Northlines -
By K Raveendran It is the height of irony that...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.