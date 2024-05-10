back to top
Air India Express to restore full flight operations within 48 hours after disruption mid-week

By: Northlines

Date:

Air 's Express to restore normalcy in flight operations in two days

The Tata Group owned low-cost airline Air India Express has stated that it expects to resume regular flight schedules over the next 48 hours after disruptions earlier this week. After facing issues that resulted in over 170 cancellations, officials at the airline said availability of cabin crew is slowly improving and complete normalcy is targeted by the weekend.

As the offshoot of carrier Air India, Express operates close to 380 daily connections both internationally and domestically. However, industrial action earlier this week saw daily operations cut significantly. With crew now returning, the airline aims to recover lost ground and get all routes running smoothly in the short term. The return of staff should allow departures, a large segment of the schedule, to perform better than recent days according to internal projections.

While recovery is underway, disruptions earlier this week saw approximately a quarter of flights grounded each day. This impacted travelers on key domestic trunk routes as well as point-to-point international services. Officials have apologised to affected customers and pledged support for crew completing mandated training to restart duties. With issues now resolved, Express is focused on restoring smooth and reliable air travel for all passengers in line with the standards expected from the Tata group.

