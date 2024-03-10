Search
IndiaOffering prayers at Kashi Vishwanath always gives great satisfaction: PM Modi
India

Offering prayers at Kashi Vishwanath always gives great satisfaction: PM Modi

By: Northlines

Date:

Varanasi, Mar 10: A day after he visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said offering prayers at the ancient shrine always gives him great satisfaction.

In a post on X, Modi also shared a video of his visit to the temple on Saturday. In the video, he is seen taking part in a puja at the temple.

“The mind always gets great satisfaction after offering prayers at the grand and divine Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. Prayed to Baba Vishwanath for the happiness, good fortune and of my family members across the country. Har Har Mahadev,” he said in his post in Hindi.

Previous article
Gadkari inaugurates, lays foundation for 22 NH projects worth Rs 4,000 Crore
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Gadkari inaugurates, lays foundation for 22 NH projects worth Rs 4,000 Crore

Northlines Northlines -
Mysuru (Karnataka), Mar 10: Union Minister for Road Transport...

Student handed death sentence for sharing video on Whatsapp in Pakistan!

Northlines Northlines -
Islamabad, Mar 10: A student from Pakistan has been...

African cheetah gives birth to 5 cubs in Kuno; big cat count rises to 26

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies Cheetah ‘Gamini’ on Sunday gave birth to five cubs...

300 take part in a walkathon on kidney disease awareness

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 10: Equity mutual funds continued their...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.