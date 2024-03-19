Search
IndiaFormer Indian Envoy To US Taranjit Singh Sandhu Joins BJP
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Former Indian Envoy To US Taranjit Singh Sandhu Joins BJP

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Mar 19: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, former Indian envoy to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Tuesday.
Sandhu, who hails from 's Amritsar, joined the BJP in the presence of BJP Secretary, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Tarun Chug.
In the joining ceremony, Sandhu said that Prime Minister Modi is a development-focused leader and that this development should reach his native place, Amritsar.
“In the last 10 years, I have worked closely with PM Modi's leadership, especially in the relationship with the United States and Sri Lanka. PM Modi is development-focused. Development is very much needed today and this development should reach Amritsar too. So, I thank the party president, the Prime Minister, Home Minister who encouraged me for the new path of service to the nation that I am entering,” he said.
Sandhu said that Amritsar should not miss the opportunities the country is getting, and his nomination for the Lok Sabha candidate will be decided by the party itself.
“There has been a transformation in -US relations in the past 4 years. It has transformed from a relationship to a partnership. India has received investments in many areas. Opportunities are created for the youth. I am concerned that Amritsar should not miss the opportunities the country is getting… The party will decide if I will contest the elections or not. My hometown, Amritsar, has a lot of potential and I am very affectionate towards it,” he said.
On February 1, Taranjit Singh Sandhu was relieved of his duties after he retired as the Indian envoy to the US.
Sandhu assumed charge as the Indian Ambassador to the United States in February 2020. Sandhu's most immediate task after being appointed was then-President Donald Trump's India visit, followed by keeping up the momentum in bilateral ties.
He is one of the most experienced Indian diplomats in US affairs, having served in the Indian Mission in Washington, DC, twice earlier.
He was Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Washington, DC, from July 2013 to January 2017.
Earlier, he was the First Secretary (Political) at the Embassy of India, Washington, DC, responsible for liaison with the United States Congress from 1997 to 2000. He has also been at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York, from July 2005 to February 2009.
He came to Washington from Sri Lanka, where he had a remarkably successful tenure as the High Commissioner from January 2017 to January 2020. Sandhu was the Consul General of India in Frankfurt from September 2011 to July 2013.
Besides this, he has worked in the Ministry of External Affairs in various capacities – as Joint Secretary (United Nations) from March 2009 to August 2011; and later as Joint Secretary (Administration), heading the Human Resource Division. (Agencies)

Previous article
Omar Abdullah Questions Govt Over Non-Conduct Of J&K Assembly Polls Together With LS Elections
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Omar Abdullah Questions Govt Over Non-Conduct Of J&K Assembly Polls Together With LS Elections

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 19: National Conference (NC) vice president Omar...

No Issue Of Seat Sharing In Jammu And Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Mar 19: A day after the National Conference...

Centre Seeks Time To Respond To Applications Seeking Stay Of Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 19: The Centre on Tuesday sought...

India Once Again Rejects China’s “Absurd Claims, Baseless Arguments” On Arunachal Pradesh

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 19: India has again rejected the...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Omar Abdullah Questions Govt Over Non-Conduct Of J&K Assembly Polls Together...

No Issue Of Seat Sharing In Jammu And Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah

Centre Seeks Time To Respond To Applications Seeking Stay Of Citizenship...