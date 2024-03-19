Search
In The 21st Century, Ideas Will Be The New Wealth Of The Nations: LG Sinha

By: Northlines

, Mar 19: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday the ideas will be the new wealth of the nations in the 21st century and the role of universities and colleges will expand further.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony of ‘Goonj-2024', a multi-genre mega festival hosted by the University of Jammu, LG said this event will provide a unique platform for students to express their creativity, showcase their talents, and engage in a dynamic learning .
“In the 21st century, ideas will be the new wealth of nations. The role of a university and college campus will expand further. They will no longer be seen as an academic institution. They will be known as the base to create young minds who will change the ,” Sinha said.
He added that the university campus should be known for collaboration and inspiring creativity for changemakers.
“In order to make it work efficiently for the benefit of society, we must focus on relevant subjects, research, and innovation to contribute to the transformation of villages and towns,” he said.
LG said that to make educational institutions relevant in the future, teachers should ignite the creativity within the students and make their consciousness pure, simple, easy, and independent.
should help the students develop a consciousness full of courage, and it should be future-oriented. The education should inspire adventurous exploration and a passion for generating new ideas, new research, and innovations,” he added.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

