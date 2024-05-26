Floriculture Deptt ‘vandalizes’ Sanasar’s serenity by mindless construction in the middle of Meadow  

Jammu Tawi, May 26: Sanasar, the famous hill station of Jammu region, which is on popular itinerary of domestic tourists, will soon be deprived of its pristine glory by an unplanned and environmentally hostile construction spree within the lush green meadow in the name of bringing a Tulip Garden on the pattern of Srinagar.

Locals, Tourists, Campers and stakeholder have raised a serious concern over the incompatible project which they alleged will vandalize the natural and serene environment of the one of the most popular tourist and recreational destinations in Jammu region.

Sanasar Association of Camp Sites, Hotels & Home Stay (SACHH) has represented to the Chief Secretary of Jammu Kashmir and Floriculture department appealing for sparing the only peaceful tourist site from this haphazard construction of a Cold Storage for Tulip bulbs in the middle of prime meadow that will spoil the beauty and serenity of the famous Sanasar Meadow and its lake.

The SACHH has alleged that the construction by Floriculture department which is in progress will destroy the tourism of Sanasar on which more than 200 local

House-holds are dependent pursuing the activities related to Boats, Water Ball, Zorbing, Trampoline, Zip Line, Zorbing, Horse Rides, adventure, local food vending.

Moreover, the upcoming Tulip Garden has created a central divide in the main meadow which has also obstructed the vast and captivating view of the meadow because of this concrete construction. They alleged that the stakeholders engaged in the promotion and development of tourism at Sanasar have not been consulted before taking such an ill planned project that will decimate local employment engaged in tourism.

SACHH appealed to the chief secretary and the concern department to relocate the concrete structures for Cold Storage of bulbs from main meadow to some other available locations so that mindless planning does not destroy the tourism at Sanasar.

Sanasar is a famous tourist resort having beautiful meadows and lake being visited by lakhs of domestic tourists every year.