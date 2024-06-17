back to top
Search
HimachalCongress announces candidates for July bypolls in Himachal Pradesh
HimachalLatest NewsLead News

Congress announces candidates for July bypolls in Himachal Pradesh

By: Northlines

Date:

In a move to strengthen its position ahead of the 2024 state Assembly elections, the Congress party has revealed its candidates for the three upcoming bypolls in Pradesh. For the Nalagarh seat, the party has fielded Hardeep Bawa, while Dr Pushpendra Verma will contest from Hamirpur. The Congress is yet to declare its candidate for the Dehra seat.

The bypolls have been necessitated following the resignation of three sitting MLAs from their respective Assembly seats earlier this year. Krishan Lal Thakur stepped down from Nalagarh, Hoshyar Singh quit Dehra and Ashish Sharma resigned from Hamirpur – all three later joined the opposition BJP.

In the 2022 state polls, Hardeep Bawa narrowly lost to Krishan Lal Thakur from Nalagarh by over 13,000 votes. Similarly, Dr Pushpendra Verma was defeated by Ashish Sharma in Hamirpur by close to 13,000 votes as well. Both Congress candidates will be hoping to turn the tables this time around with greater public support.

The bypolls are scheduled for July 10th. It will be an important test for both the ruling Congress as well as main opposition BJP, ahead of the state elections slated for later next year. With the declaration of its candidates, the Congress aims to revive its fortunes in these seats and regain lost ground. However, it also faces a stiff challenge from the BJP which has fielded the three former Congress MLAs from their old constituencies.

Previous article
Palwal faces irrigation problems due to drying irrigation canals putting kharif crops at risk
Next article
Himachal CM clears Rs. 153 cr to pay off apple farmers’ pending bills
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Top Hizbul Militant Captured in Dramatic Jammu Raid

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 17: Security forces arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen...

NCERT Chief Settles Bharat vs. India Debate Once and for All!

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, June 17: “Bharat” and “India” will be...

Himachal CM clears Rs. 153 cr to pay off apple farmers’ pending bills

Northlines Northlines -
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has provided much needed...

Palwal faces irrigation problems due to drying irrigation canals putting kharif crops at risk

Northlines Northlines -
The farming community in Palwal district is worried about...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Ingenious Research Develops Homegrown Facial Recognition System with DRDO Support

How a common but embarrassing health condition disrupted a newlywed’s special...

Computing Legend Passes Away at 86 After Barrier-Breaking Career in Computer...