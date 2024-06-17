Palwal faces irrigation problems due to drying irrigation canals putting kharif crops at risk

The farming community in Palwal district is worried about the upcoming kharif season as water supply to irrigation canals serving over 100 villages has severely reduced amid hot weather conditions. Key canals like the Agra and Gurugram channels have seen water levels decrease sharply impacting tail-end areas.

Around 1.07 lakh hectares of agricultural land depends on these canals for irrigation. However, supply has fallen to under 250 cusecs against the demand of 800 cusecs. Officials blame delayed canal cleaning and inequitable water distribution between head and tail-end regions.

Farmers in villages located at the end of the canal system have been the worst hit with their fields drying up. “We are staring at crop losses if water is not made available immediately,” said Bhagat Singh, a local farmer. Experts warn that shortages at this critical stage could jeopardize kharif crops like cotton, bajra, jowar and rice.

The district administration and irrigation department are exploring options to boost supply through repair works and ensure equitable supply as per crop needs. However, concerns remain about water availability with no imminent solutions in sight to quench the farmer's thirst and save crops during this parched summer.