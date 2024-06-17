Himachal CM clears Rs. 153 cr to pay off apple farmers’ pending bills

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has provided much needed relief to the state's apple growers by releasing Rs. 153 crore to clear their unpaid dues. According to official sources, the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) bills of farmers had been pending for some time with over Rs. 90 cr owed by the previous government.

CM Sukhu said all outstanding MIS payments have now been cleared which will provide financial support to thousands of families dependent on apple cultivation. Under the scheme, the government buys apples from farmers if market prices fall below a set minimum support rate to prevent distress sales. The released funds also include an overdue amount of Rs. 1.5 per kg hike in the MIS procurement price announced by the current regime.

Other farmer friendly initiatives highlighted by Sukhu include restoration of subsidies on agriculture inputs that were stopped earlier and switching to a per kg base for apple purchase/sale process. His government wishes to develop the orchard sector and had therefore implemented the universal carton system this year.

The CM further stated that Rs. 5 cr has been sanctioned towards development of an ice skating rink at popular tourist spot Narkanda. Plans are also afoot to upgrade the narrow Dhalli-Narkanda road into a wider four lane highway with tunnels. This will boost tourism and connectivity. Sukhu offered prayers at the famous Hatu Mata Temple and hoped such interventions would uplift the economic fortunes of the region and state.