back to top
Search
IndiaNCERT Chief Settles Bharat vs. India Debate Once and for All!
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

NCERT Chief Settles Bharat vs. India Debate Once and for All!

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, June 17: “Bharat” and “” will be used interchangeably in NCERT textbooks as is the case in the country's Constitution, Council of Educational and Training Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani has said.

The comments assume significance in the wake of a high-level panel working on the social science curriculum recommending that “India” should be replaced with “Bharat” in school textbooks for all classes.
In an interaction with PTI editors at the agency's headquarters here, the NCERT chief said both the words will be used in the books and the council has no aversion to either “Bharat” or “India”.
“It is interchangeable….Our position is what our Constitution says and we uphold that. We can use Bharat, we can use India, what is the problem? We are not in that debate. Wherever it suits we will use India, wherever it suits we will use Bharat. We have no aversion to either India or Bharat,” he said.
“You can see both being used in our textbooks already and that will continue in new textbooks. This is a useless debate,” Saklani said.
A high-level committee for social sciences, constituted by the NCERT to revise the school curriculum, had last year recommended that “India” should be replaced with “Bharat” in the textbooks for all classes.
Committee chairperson C I Isaac, who was heading the panel, had said they have suggested replacing the name “India” with “Bharat” in the textbooks, introducing “classical history”, instead of “ancient history” in the curriculum, and including the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) in the syllabus for all subjects.
“The committee has unanimously recommended that the name Bharat should be used in the textbooks for students across classes. Bharat is an age-old name. The name Bharat has been used in ancient texts, such as Vishnu Purana, which is 7,000 years old,” Isaac had told PTI.
The NCERT had then said that no decision has been taken on panel's recommendations.
The name Bharat first appeared officially last year when the Government sent out invites in the name of “President of Bharat”, instead of “President of India”.
Later, the nameplate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the summit in New Delhi also read “Bharat”, instead of India.

Previous article
Himachal CM clears Rs. 153 cr to pay off apple farmers’ pending bills
Next article
Decoding Jude Bellingham’s bizarre ‘werewolf’ celebration with Trent Alexander-Arnold after England goal vs Serbia
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Top Hizbul Militant Captured in Dramatic Jammu Raid

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 17: Security forces arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen...

Himachal CM clears Rs. 153 cr to pay off apple farmers’ pending bills

Northlines Northlines -
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has provided much needed...

Congress announces candidates for July bypolls in Himachal Pradesh

Northlines Northlines -
In a move to strengthen its position ahead of...

Palwal faces irrigation problems due to drying irrigation canals putting kharif crops at risk

Northlines Northlines -
The farming community in Palwal district is worried about...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Ingenious Research Develops Homegrown Facial Recognition System with DRDO Support

How a common but embarrassing health condition disrupted a newlywed’s special...

Computing Legend Passes Away at 86 After Barrier-Breaking Career in Computer...