Decoding Jude Bellingham’s bizarre ‘werewolf’ celebration with Trent Alexander-Arnold after England goal vs Serbia

What was Bellingham really ‘howling’ about? Mystery behind viral goal celebration explained

England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham sparked intrigue among fans after unveiling an unusual celebration alongside Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold following his goal against Serbia at Euro 2024. While the strike helped the Three Lions pick up three vital points in their tournament opener, it was the obscure gesture between the two players that left viewers scratching their heads.

After finding the back of the net in the first half, Bellingham was mobbed by teammates with Alexander-Arnold joining in on the celebrations. In a puzzling move, the pair then got down on their knees and positioned themselves opposite each other with their right arms propped up and hands covering their faces. Social media was quickly awash with speculation around the meaning behind the ‘wolf-like’ celebration.

As it turns out, the pose was a nod to a popular card game enjoyed by Gareth Southgate’s tight-knit England squad. Known as ‘Werewolf’, the game involves members taking on roles such as villagers or werewolves with their identities hidden. According to sources close to the team, Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold are among a group of hardcore players within the camp.

In a revealing interview after the match, Bellingham shed light on the celebration. “When we play Werewolf, one of the staff puts his face in his hands like that. Trent and I were paying tribute to our wolf pack,” he said. The revelation gives fans an inside look at the bond and atmosphere cultivated within an England team progressing well at Euro 2024.

