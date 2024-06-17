back to top
Nick Jonas' moving Father's Day tribute to Priyanka Chopra's late dad

By: Northlines

Nick Jonas pays tribute to Priyanka Chopra's late father on Father's Day

Famous singer Nick Jonas recently remembered his father-in-law Ashok Chopra by sharing an emotional message on social media on the occasion of Father's Day. Ashok Chopra had passed away in 2013. Nick, who never got a chance to meet Priyanka's father in person due to his untimely demise, took to Instagram stories to reminisce about him. He posted a photograph of a young Priyanka with her father and wrote about feeling a deep connection with the late Mr. Chopra through his daughter and granddaughter.

Nick's heartfelt tribute touched many hearts online. A fan page shared the screenshot which gathered lots of comments from people praising the sweet gesture. Readers were moved by the singer's thoughtful words for his wife Priyanka's father, whom he never got to know.

In addition to paying respects to his father-in-law, Nick also honoured his own father Kevin Jonas Sr. on the special day. He shared an image with his dad and daughter Malti, expressing his love and gratitude. Priyanka too remembered her late father and father-in-law on Father's Day through social media posts.

Currently stationed in Australia for a film shoot, Priyanka and Nick make sure to honour their family traditions even while away from home. Nick's salute to his late father-in-law showcased the deep bond and respect he has for his partner's beloved parent, winning him praise from admirers worldwide.

Decoding Jude Bellingham’s bizarre ‘werewolf’ celebration with Trent Alexander-Arnold after England goal vs Serbia
Top Hizbul Militant Captured in Dramatic Jammu Raid
