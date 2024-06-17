back to top
Search
Startup NewsIngenious Research Develops Homegrown Facial Recognition System with DRDO Support
Startup News

Ingenious Research Develops Homegrown Facial Recognition System with DRDO Support

By: Northlines

Date:

The Indian defence sector is set for a major boost as an ambitious AI startup has developed an indigenous facial recognition system with support from the Defence and Development Organisation (DRDO). Ingenious Research Solutions, an AI solutions provider based in Noida, has created ‘Divya Drishti', an AI-powered tool that performs highly accurate facial authentication using multiple physiological parameters.

Founded in 2022 by AI expert Dr. Shivani Verma, Ingenious Research aims to develop transformational technologies for strategic sectors. After winning the prestigious DRDO innovation contest in 2023, the startup received funding under the Ministry of Defence's Development Fund to commercialise its vision. Divya Drishti integrates facial recognition with gait and skeletal analysis to verify identities with over 95% accuracy, even in challenging situations with low light or obscured faces.

This dual-factor authentication approach makes the system extremely robust against fraud and enhances security. With applications across defence, law enforcement, enterprises and public infrastructure, Divya Drishti will boost 's self-reliance in biometrics. According to officials, the tool will strengthen access management at sensitive facilities. Ingenious Research is working to deploy the system widely and aid the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The startup is growing its portfolio with solutions like drone detection, satellite imaging and autonomous robots. As the government pushes self-reliance in defence manufacturing, more entities are expected to foster such meaningful partnerships that strengthen Indian defence capabilities from within. Divya Drishti marks a big step in this journey of building a robust indigenous defence industrial base through strategic innovation.

Previous article
How a common but embarrassing health condition disrupted a newlywed’s special night
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Electronics Giant Dixon Set to Ramp up India Operations with Massive INR 1,800 Crore Investment

Northlines Northlines -
Dixon Technologies, one of India's leading electronics manufacturers, has...

DeHaat Announces INR 10 Crore ESOP Buyback, Aims for Full Year Profitability in FY25

Northlines Northlines -
Leading agritech firm DeHaat has successfully carried out its...

Battery Smart Secures $65 Million from LeapFrog Investments and Existing Backers

Northlines Northlines -
Delhi-based battery swapping startup Battery Smart has raised $65...

Neo Asset Management Concludes First Credit Fund at INR 2,575 Crore

Northlines Northlines -
Financial services firm Neo Asset Management has brought its...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

How a common but embarrassing health condition disrupted a newlywed’s special...

Computing Legend Passes Away at 86 After Barrier-Breaking Career in Computer...

Top Hizbul Militant Captured in Dramatic Jammu Raid