Ingenious Research Develops Homegrown Facial Recognition System with DRDO Support

The Indian defence sector is set for a major boost as an ambitious AI startup has developed an indigenous facial recognition system with support from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Ingenious Research Solutions, an AI solutions provider based in Noida, has created ‘Divya Drishti', an AI-powered tool that performs highly accurate facial authentication using multiple physiological parameters.

Founded in 2022 by AI expert Dr. Shivani Verma, Ingenious Research aims to develop transformational technologies for strategic sectors. After winning the prestigious DRDO innovation contest in 2023, the startup received funding under the Ministry of Defence's Technology Development Fund to commercialise its vision. Divya Drishti integrates facial recognition with gait and skeletal analysis to verify identities with over 95% accuracy, even in challenging situations with low light or obscured faces.

This dual-factor authentication approach makes the system extremely robust against fraud and enhances national security. With applications across defence, law enforcement, enterprises and public infrastructure, Divya Drishti will boost India's self-reliance in biometrics. According to officials, the tool will strengthen access management at sensitive facilities. Ingenious Research is working to deploy the system widely and aid the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The startup is growing its portfolio with solutions like drone detection, satellite imaging and autonomous robots. As the government pushes self-reliance in defence manufacturing, more entities are expected to foster such meaningful partnerships that strengthen Indian defence capabilities from within. Divya Drishti marks a big step in this journey of building a robust indigenous defence industrial base through strategic innovation.