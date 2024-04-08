First Impressions of the Second Episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show: Sunil Grover Emerges as the Sole Survivor Amidst Comedy Chaos

While cricketer Rohit Sharma's expressions oscillated between a forced grin and genuine discomfort throughout the second episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sunil Grover managed to salvage some poorly written segments and reminded us of his acting prowess.

The challenge that Kapil Sharma faced on Saturday night was a big one. He had to somehow convince his audience that they should pick his comedy show featuring two-star cricketers – Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer – over the IPL itself. It's safe to say that he played and missed.

Don't believe me? Just observe Rohit's expressions throughout the episode as he oscillates between a forced grin and genuine discomfort—the struggle is palpable. Kapil had already set the bar low with the lackluster premiere episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show,but giving up entirely is another matter. The second episode was saturated with mindless, painfully unfunny gags and bland jokes, presented with the lackluster enthusiasm one might associate with completing a weary comedy show's review. Yet, in the end, I'm left to make sense of this unstructured mess.