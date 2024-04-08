Search
Veteran Actor Rohit Bose Roy Reflects on His Remarkable 30-Year Journey in Bollywood

With over three decades in the Indian industry under his belt, acclaimed actor Rohit Bose Roy has experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows that come with a career in films and television. Widely remembered for his starring roles in popular TV shows of the 1990s like Swabhimaan and Kkusum, Roy was a household name in that era. However, he also saw work slowly fade away in subsequent years.

In a recent candid interview, Roy opened up about the various phases of his journey so far. While he acknowledges being content with his accomplishments, the driven thespian says he still feels hungry for more substantial roles. Roy reveals he has never networked aggressively or tried becoming part of cliques to score projects, relying solely on his talent and prior work.

Not one to complain or feel bitter about missed opportunities, Roy believes rejections are natural in any competitive field. With his emphasis on selecting work based on creative merit over personal favors, the actor has proven himself on notable films like Shootout at Lokhandwala as well as Kaabil alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Upcoming thriller iRah gives Roy another meaty central character dealing with artificial intelligence. As he gears up for this tech thriller and more, Rohit Bose Roy's inspiring account serves as a reminder that hard work and perseverance continue to hold more value than any publicity gimmicks or camps in . Determined artists can find their way through belief in themselves.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

