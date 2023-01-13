Enriching Armoury against Covid-19

CEO of Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla stated that their

Covovax vaccine will be approved as a COVID-19 Booster dose in the

next 10 to 15 days. He further said that the vaccine is highly effective

against the Omicron variants of coronavirus.

Covovax is the indigenous version of a Covid vaccine developed by

Novovax Inc of USA and is being manufactured by the Serum Institute

of India under a licence from Novovax Inc. It is a recombinant protein

vaccine that uses spike proteins to acquaint the human body with how

to develop immunity against SARS-CoV-2.

With the World Health Organization (WHO) granting Covovax

emergency approval, a top Indian government scientist has

recommended that it be used as a booster shot to combat the

emerging omicron variant of coronavirus.

Covovax "induces a strong immune response and has an excellent

safety profile," according to Anurag Agrawal, one of the directors of

the government's genome sequencing monitoring agency INSACOG

(Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium).

An expert panel of the Central Drugs Regulatory Authority is expected

to decide whether to market SII's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax as a

heterologous booster dose for adults who have received two doses of

Covishield or Covaxin. The Central Drugs Standard Control

Organization's (CDSCO) Subject Expert Committee was scheduled to

meet on January 11. However, what was the outcome of the meeting

is not yet known.

In light of the escalating pandemic situation in some countries,

Prakash Kumar Singh, Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs

at the Serum Institute of India (SII), recently wrote a letter to the Drugs

Controller General of India (DCGI) requesting approval for Covovax as

a heterologous booster dose for adults. Covovax was approved by the

DCGI for limited use in emergency situations for adults on December

28, 2021, for those aged 12-17 on March 9, 2022, and for children

aged 7 to 11 on June 28, 2022, subject to certain conditions.

The SII manufactures Covovax using technology transferred from

Novavax. The European Medicines Agency has granted it conditional

marketing authorization. On December 17, 2021, the World Health

Organization (WHO) granted it emergency-use status. Novavax Inc.,

based in the United States, announced a licence agreement with the

SII in August 2020 for the development and commercialization of

NVX-CoV2373, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in India and low-and-

middle-income countries.

SII also produces the Covishield vaccine, which has been widely used

in the Indian vaccination campaign.

How does Covovax function?

When nanoparticles are injected into the body, they attract the body's

immune cells, forcing them to respond quickly and strongly. The

nanoparticles are then carried by antigen-presenting cells, which rip

the spike protein apart and display the fragments on their surface.

This activates the body's B cells, which begin to produce antibodies.

When a real virus attempts to infect the system, the newly generated

antibodies 'remember' the virus's spike protein and become activated.