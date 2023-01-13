2 labourers killed after avalanche hits J-K’s Sonamarg

SRINAGAR, Jan 12: Two labourers were killed after an avalanche hit Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Thursday, officials said. The avalanche hit the Sarbal area close to Nilgrath where Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) is executing work on the Zojila Tunnel. Two dead bodies, identified as Sandeep Singh and Bal Krishna — both residents of Kishtwar — have been retrieved so far, officials said. The bodies have been shifted to Primary Health Centre in Sonamarg for medico legal formalities, they added.