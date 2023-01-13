Groundnuts, Til-Laddoos, Jaggery-Gachak, Chirwas and Rewaries bonanza around Lohri bonfire   Lohri events at Raghunath Bazar & Samba Fort render the traditional ambience alive

By Northlines Correspondent

Jammu Tawi, January 12:

Lohri- an auspicious festival, symbolizing fertility and spark of life has been

celebrated today at the eve of traditional festival with reverence,

enthusiasm, pomp and show across the Jammu region. The celebration is

marked by lighting the traditional bone-fires at the road/street crossings,

dancing in groups, relishing festive food and sweets by the local traders

and market associations. Similar functions were also held at other towns

and districts notably at Samba Fort.

The main annual function was organised in front of historical Shri Raghunath Mandir

and Samba Fort featuring colourful cultural functions and ambience. Collective

oblations of Groundnuts, Til-Laddoos, Jaggery-Gachak, Chirwas and Rewaries were

offered to the Lohri bonfire with reverence and chanting of verses.

At Raghunath Bazaar the event started with lighting of traditional lamp by

the Mayor JMC, Rajinder Sharma and Director Tourism, Jammu,

Vivekanand Rai in presence of Sanjay Gupta, President Raghunath Bazaar

Business Association and Deputy Director Tourism, Publicity, Abdul

Jabbar, amidst chanting of Vedic mantras. Whereas at Samba Fort the

lighting of traditional lamps was done by the chief guest, DDC Chairman

Samba, Keshav Dutt Sharma, Vice Chairman, DDC Samba Balwan Singh

and Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Anuradha Gupta.

Rajindar Sharma, Mayor JMC at Raghunath Bazaar greeted the people

and wished them and their families a very happy Lohri.

On the occasion, the participants prayed for the peace & prosperity of the

people of Jammu & Kashmir and hoped that 2023 will see a manifold

increase in tourist influx to the UT of J & K. A large number of locals and

tourists also participated in both the events' enthusiasm.

A scintillating Cultural bonanza was held on the occasion which enthralled

the audience. The cultural procession featuring folk dance by the local

artists, special Chajja performance and Lohri Haran dance by the artists of

J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Jammu enthralled the

tourists and locals. The event formed the part of continuous efforts being

made by the Tourism department and other stakeholders to revive the

Tourism sector in the area.

Also, the Raghunath Baazar Businessmen Association had set up ethnic

food stalls at the heritage Bazaar to welcome the tourists. However, the

major attraction for the audience was a live performance by Saptak Group.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Tourism Jammu said that the spree of

events/festivals like Winter Bonanza at Sanasar and Patnitop, Vibrant

Bhaderwah Festival at Bhaderwah, Christmas celebrations etc. has already

added to vivacity and cheerfulness amongst tourists and locals. The

Department shall organize Bhaderwah Adventure Festival, National Level

Tourism Conference etc. shortly to attract more tourists to the region.

Abdul Jabbar, DDT Publicity Jammu said that the idea for organizing

this cultural event was to keep ages-old traditions alive by ensuring that the

festivals are celebrated. This way awareness shall reach a new generation

which shall get to know of our roots.

Pertinently, this was one of the magnificent events in the series being

organized to create awareness among tourists and for the tourism

promotion purpose. Others present on the occasion were Shyam Abrol,

General Manager JKTDC, Narotam Sharma, Corporator Ward no 3, Anita

Sharma Corporator ward no 11, prominent citizens of the area along with

other officers/officials.