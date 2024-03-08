Election Sops?

The issue is quite serious and needs a deep analysis because the government which never budged in context with cutting the price of fuel in the country, whether it was diesel, petrol, LPG or the one used by aviation sector, has suddenly become so kind that in a single day, the people sitting at helm have announced straight Rs 100 cut on domestic LPG rate and approved the continuation of Rs 300 targeted subsidy to PM Ujjwala Yojana Consumers for 2024-25.

Going by this ‘mysterious' generosity by a government which has to its credit the record hike in the fuel prices especially the domestic LPG, there seems to be something else responsible for this change in attitude because the reason given is not convincing as international women's day comes every year but not the sops like the ones guaranteed this time. Of course there is something else which has led to such a succor for the people.

As the Lok Sabha elections are on the cards one cannot rule out the possibility of the aforesaid bounties coming in the wake of ruling party's attempt to sway the electorate for political gains as still there are some days left for imposition of model code of conduct. Whether this assertion is right or not will be cleared in the coming days because if the bounties offered are for changing the course of LS election more of such rewards should be following the aforesaid ones.

It is pertinent to mention that reportedly on International Women's Day, none other than the Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has announced that the LPG cylinder prices will be slashed by Rs 100 claiming that this price cut aims not only to make cooking gas more affordable but also to support the overall well-being of families and contribute to a healthier environment.

It is a big question why these factors inspired the government to reduce the LPG prices ahead of elections and not earlier because this government is responsible for increasing LPG prices manifold times as compared to cost of LPG under the rule of successive governments.