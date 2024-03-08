Search
Dubious speculation about economic growth proved wrong

Er. Rajesh Pathak

The data of third quarter  of the financial year  2023 -24  is out . To the amazement of everybody GDP growth is declared to have achieved  8.4 % mark ! The calculation is done  by the normal universal practice of comparing it to last year's same 3rd quarter – Q3, mentioned in economical terminology, composed  of the months  October, November, December   of  2022-23.   Report says the consumption constitutes 25.60 lakh crore; while the greatest boost came from investment with 14.80 lakh crore, attributive  of investors'  booming sentiments towards Indian , contrary to the opposition's  much  hyped  recession in the market . On the other hand , the total spending from the government  came out to be 3.4 lakh crore.  Previous financial years  2022-23   the  total sum of  production in goods and service , the two parameters of GDP, in all 4 quarters taken together was 160 lakh crore. While the same is notably estimated to  touch the figure of as high as  173 lakh crore  by the end of current financial years 2023-24 . Moreover, the sectors  yielding proportionally  more such as manufacturing and construction  propelled into 11.6% and 9.5 %  growth respectively, leaving  many  to immense surprise. And, obviously, it  would have caused shock  to the likes of Raghuram Rajan, who had once derided to have said that country would be fortunate if  GDP remained to be even just 5% !

Now Raghuram Rajan  is needed to remember  the year 2013, when the country has  Manmohan Singh as the PM , and he being  Finance minister. The  inflation went bounced up  as high as 11.06%, and he got into  increasing the  repo-rate to 8% in order to contain it.  But in 2014 Modi government came to power. It adopted strict fiscal discipline, gradually bringing inflation rate down to as low as 4.5 % in less than two years.  Now government wanted repo- rate being brought down. So that money flowed into the market, businesses and industries flourished yet again subsequently . But Raghuram Rajan was unwilling to respond to government's perception, giving no tenable ground either.  As the time went on and no change was seen   in the stance of Raghuram , whispers of his being involved in promoting the interest of developed began to gain ground in the higher circle of governance and political corridors.  However country got rid of him only when his tenure ended, and government went not in extending his service any further.

 

 

 

 

