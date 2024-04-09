Search
IndiaEC Asks CBDT To Verify Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s Poll Affidavit Details Following Cong...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

EC Asks CBDT To Verify Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s Poll Affidavit Details Following Cong Complaint

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 9: The Election Commission on Tuesday directed the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to verify any mismatch in affidavit details submitted by Union minister and BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat Rajeev Chandrasekhar, sources said.

The Congress had moved the poll panel claiming a mismatch in actual and declared assets in the affidavit filed by Chandrasekhar, who is in the fray against former UN diplomat Shashi Tharoor.
According to procedure, the EC has directed the CBDT to verify any mismatch in affidavit details submitted by Chandrasekhar, the sources said.
Any mismatch and falsification of affidavit is dealt with under Section 125 A of the Representation of the People Act 1951, they said.
As per the law, concealing any information in nomination papers or affidavit is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with a fine, or both. (Agencies)

Previous article
Maharashtra Opposition’s Lok Sabha deal sealed: Uddhav Thackeray gets major chunk of 21 seats
Next article
J&K | Adequate Arrangements Made For Vaishno Devi Pilgrims
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Enforcement Directorate Nabs Delhi Cyber Fraudster At IGI In Rs 4,978 Crore Scam

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 9: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has...

Leh Admin Lifts Prohibitory Orders Imposed Ahead Of ‘Border March’

Northlines Northlines -
Leh, Apr 9: Authorities in Leh on Tuesday ordered...

China Couldn’t Encroach ‘Single Inch’ Of Land Under Modi Govt: Amit Shah

Northlines Northlines -
Lakhimpur, Apr 9: Asserting that China couldn’t encroach a...

J&K | Adequate Arrangements Made For Vaishno Devi Pilgrims

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Apr 9: Shat Chandi Maha Yagya organised by...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Enforcement Directorate Nabs Delhi Cyber Fraudster At IGI In Rs 4,978...

Unlocking the Power of Homeopathy – What You Need to Know...

Leh Admin Lifts Prohibitory Orders Imposed Ahead Of ‘Border March’