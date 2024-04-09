J&K | Adequate Arrangements Made For Vaishno Devi Pilgrims

Jammu, Apr 9: Shat Chandi Maha Yagya organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board embarked upon at the Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi amidst the serene aura of spirituality and devotion besides, the performance of other religious ceremonies on the auspicious occasion of ‘Chaitra Navratra'.

This sacred ritual performed at the Holy Cave Shrine spans across the nine-day long ‘Chaitra Navratra' marking a significant milestone in the spiritual calendar of devotees worldwide and is being performed to foster harmony, abundance, and good health for all of humanity.

Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; K. K. Sharma, Member, SMVDSB; Vikas Anand, SDM Bhawan; other officers and staff of the Shrine Board, besides a large number of pilgrims were present on the occasion.

The intricate floral arrangements, coupled with traditional motifs and embellishments, have enhanced the divine ambiance of the shrine while evoking a sense of reverence and joy among the visiting devotees.

The Shrine Board has also made elaborate arrangements as per directions of Manoj Sinha, (Lt. Governor JK-UT), Chairman SMVDSB for facilitating a large number of pilgrims who are expected to pay their obeisance at the Sanctum Sanctorum during Navratras.

These arrangements include round-the-clock water and power supply all along the tracks leading to the Shrine, sanitation, medicare, and availability of special “fast related” food at the Board's Bhojanalayas.

Besides, all the routes leading to the Holy Cave Shrine are fully maintained for smooth movement of pilgrims.

The illumination of the Bhawan area with attractive and colourful lights has also been done. For the ease and comfort of pilgrims, facilities like accommodation, battery-operated vehicles, passenger ropeway, and helicopter services are operating smoothly.

The Shrine Board has also made arrangements for free food for the pilgrims at Tarakote Marg, Prasad Kendra at Sanjichhat, besides free Langar Sewa at Bhairon Ji.

To facilitate the smooth pilgrimage of Divyang pilgrims, the Shri Mata Vaishno devi Shrine Board is also providing free pony and battery car services to ensure their journey to the holy shrine without hindrance.

Other special features of arrangements during these Navratra are bhajan and bhaint performances during morning and evening Atka Aarti by the renowned artists.

CEO Shrine Board constantly reviews and monitors the regulation of Yatra along with other arrangements all along the track and in the Bhawan Area and interacts with the pilgrims enquiring about the facilities made by the Shrine Board for their facilitation.