back to top
Search
Life StyleDo casual breath-holding tests accurately measure lung function?
Life Style

Do casual breath-holding tests accurately measure lung function?

By: Northlines

Date:

Social media has been flooded with demonstrating breath-holding tests as a way to check lung . However, are these informal methods scientifically accurate? In this article, I discuss what pulmonary experts have shared about relying on breath holding alone.

Dr. K, a senior respiratory specialist, does not consider breath holding a reliable measure of lung condition. He explained that it primarily evaluates voluntary breath control rather than directly analyzing organ function. Multiple factors beyond the lungs influence one's ability to hold their breath, like mental preparedness and carbon dioxide tolerance.

Similarly, Dr. Jha, a pulmonologist, noted breath holding provides some insight but has limitations compared to comprehensive tests like spirometry. While it may point to potential issues, more testing is needed for diagnosis. No established duration conclusively indicates healthy lungs either, as various individual traits impact performance.

Age, fitness, and training affect breath holding without necessarily correlating to lung health status. Younger, fitter individuals generally fare better yet this does not equate to respiratory wellness. Likewise, differentiating smokers from non-smokers proves challenging using only this method. Underlying harm could be missed if relying solely on breath holding time.

Advanced tests such as spirometry utilizing lung volume and airway measurements constitute a more reliable evaluation approach. By contrast, breath holding overlooks critical aspects and risks masking early disease without specialized analysis. For conclusive assessment, medical experts advise validated testing over informal social media challenges of questionable accuracy and safety.

Health screening should utilize sufficiently sensitive, standardized procedures rather than unverified smartphone trends that may provide misinformation while endangering those with underlying, non-apparent conditions. With respiratory illnesses affecting many, maintaining research-backed oversight remains key for ongoing public wellbeing.

Previous article
How A Baby Toothbrush Can Improve Adult Dental Health
Next article
Director Hansal Mehta’s story of overcoming struggles after first movie flopped
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

How A Baby Toothbrush Can Improve Adult Dental Health

Northlines Northlines -
Dental issues like sensitivity, gum pain and bad breath...

Here’s a cautionary note about splashing tap water into your eyes every morning for ‘washing’.

Northlines Northlines -
Your eye care professional can provide personalised guidance on...

Does an ancient Ayurvedic practice of eating according to nostril dominance impact digestion?

Northlines Northlines -
A recently popularized Instagram video brought attention to an...

Which combination is most effective: Yoga and meditation, or running and weightlifting?

Northlines Northlines -
“Your longevity is better when you’re doing yoga and...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

ED attaches Rs 98 cr worth assets of actor Shilpa Shetty,...

Dubai Continues Drying Out from Record-Breaking Rains as Flights and Roads...

Nestle adds sugar to baby food sold in India but not...