Former Cricketer Wasim Akram Shares Tips for Healthy Diabetic Morning Routine
Life Style

Former Cricketer Wasim Akram Shares Tips for Healthy Diabetic Morning Routine

By: Northlines

Date:

Legendary Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram, who was diagnosed with diabetes over 15 years ago, recently took to social media to give fans a glimpse into his typical morning routine for managing his condition. According to Akram's post, he wakes up at 6:30 AM and immediately administers six units of insulin to regulate his blood sugar levels.

After his insulin dose, Akram enjoys a cup of coffee to help start his day. He then heads out for an intense 10.5 km walk to get his body moving and burn some calories. Upon returning home around 10 AM, it is finally time for breakfast. Akram's wife has prepared him a nutrient-dense yogurt parfait filled with bananas, berries, nuts, seeds and muesli for sustained energy.

The star noted that this healthy breakfast choice leaves him feeling full of energy for the rest of his morning activities. He stated that he does not indulge in large high-carb meals like some believe former athletes must eat. Instead, Akram focuses on modest portions of complex carbs, protein and healthy fats to fuel his body properly.

Nutrition experts praised Akram's breakfast selection as a well-balanced option for managing diabetes. The mix of yogurt, fruit, grains, nuts and seeds provides stable blood sugar levels along with essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. While a fiber-rich breakfast is important for all, those with conditions like diabetes must pay special attention to macronutrient composition. By keeping portions moderate and choosing whole foods, Wasim Akram demonstrates how to live well while living with diabetes.

ISRO prepares for crucial Gaganyaan parachute drop test
How hidden sugars in condiments add up to over 20kg annually for the average Indian
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

