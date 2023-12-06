Discussion over J&K bills in Parliament How can country have two PMs, two constitutions & two flags? Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI, Dec 5: While replying to TMC MP Saugata Ray's on J-K bills debate in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah countered him asking how can a country have two PMs, two constitutions and two flags?

The Lok Sabha was debating on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

“How can a country have two 4 PMs, two constitutions and two flags? Those who did this, they did wrong. PM Modi corrected it. We have been saying since 1950 that there should be ‘Ek Pradhan, Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan' (One Prime Minister, one flag and one Constitution) in the country, and we did it.” HM Shah was speaking on remarks made by TMC MP Saugata Ray's on J-K bills,” Home Minister Shah said in Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha member Sougata Ray remarked during the discussion on The Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha.

“Let me start with the situation in Jammu and Kashmir since Amit Shah took over as Home Minister. One of the major steps taken by him was to abrogate Article 370 and then convert the states of Jammu and Kashmir to Union Territories. First Jammu and Kashmir and second, Ladakh. Earlier, Union Territories were converted into States and here, Amit Shah converted the states into Union Territories. What have you achieved?” he added.

“If there is no Legislative Assembly, then why are you making the changes? Have a Legislative Assembly and then make it. I don't know what the hurry is; the hurry should be to hold the elections in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

“They abrogated Article 370 just to fulfil the BJP promise: ‘Ek Pradhan, Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan' (One Prime Minister, one flag and one Constitution). This was the slogan at the time of Shayama Prasad, this is not for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, as this was a political statement and was his slogan,” he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that earlier in Jammu and Kashmir, there were stone-pelting incidents in Kashmir but today there are no such incidents.

“Earlier there were stone-pelting incidents in Kashmir. Today there are no such incidents. Today, not only at Lal Chowk but the Indian flag is hoisted in every lane in Kashmir,” Thakur said.