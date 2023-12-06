Local driver, 4 Kerala tourists killed in Zojila Pass accident

Srinagar, Dec 5: A local driver among five tourists were killed after a vehicle they were travelling in rolled down into a deep gorge at Zojila pass in Ganderbal district.

Witnesses told, the vehicle was on its way to Sonmarg and when it reached Panimath, it skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge.

An official said that the driver of the vehicle bearing Reg No Jko4b 5801 lost his control and fell into a deep gorge at Panimath near Zojila pass.

He said that in the incident five tourists died including the local driver. The driver has been identified as Aijaz Ahmed Awan, a resident of Satrina, Kangan, Ganderbal, while the deceased tourists were identified as Sudesh, Anil, Rahul and Vignash, all residents of Chitur District Pallackad, Kerala.

The three injured Rajesh, Arun and Manoj, who are being treated at SKIMS Soura where their condition is stated as serious.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and set the investigation into motion.

Meanwhile JKNC Wrote On ‘X’ JKNC President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and VP OmarAbdullah expressed profound sorrow over the tragic accident at Zojila, resulting in the loss of five precious lives. They extend their heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families during this difficult time.

Altaf Bukhari Wrote on ‘X’Deeply saddened by the fatal accident at Zojila Pass. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the four tourists who lost their lives in this unfortunate mishap. May Almighty grant them strength in this profound tragedy. Sending prayers for the speedy recovery of the two injured persons, including the driver.