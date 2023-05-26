Disaster Recovery Centre outside J&K Seismic Zone approved

Srinagar, May 25: In a major decision, the Administrative Council (AC) which met here under Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha gave its assent to the establishment of Disaster Recovery Centre outside of J&K Seismic Zone along with its upkeep and maintenance for 5 years.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The project has been considered as a part of adoption and launch of e-Office Software in all major departments and offices of the Government of Jammu & Kashmir.

The digital services of the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, including e-Office operate out of the servers installed at the primary site in the Data Centre at Jammu, however, the establishment of a Disaster Recovery Centre outside of J&K Seismic Zone, would protect the entire data of the primary site against any natural or technical disaster with a back up at the secondary site, in a different seismic zone.

It is important to have a disaster recovery plan in place to mitigate disaster related interruptions, which makes the establishment of disaster recovery site an essential part of the system, especially when entire Government working is becoming digital. The goal of a disaster recovery plan is to maintain technical operations and quickly restore ability to operate the Government business in the face of disasters like floods, fires, earthquakes or other adverse conditions.