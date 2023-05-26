LG pays obeisance at Mata Kheer Bhawani

Ganderbal, May 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday paid obeisance at Mata Kheer Bhawani at Ganderbal.

He was accompanied by Nuzhat Ishfaq, DDC Chairperson Ganderbal; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary and other senior officials of the UT government.

The Lt Government was welcomed by members of Kashmiri Pandit community and was presented with traditional Pheran by them. The Lt Governor offered his prayers. Thereafter, he reviewed the arrangements being made for the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami.

During his visit to the holy shrine at Tulmulla, Ganderbal, the Lt Governor announced construction of Yatri Bhawan at Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple to facilitate the visiting devotees.

He directed the officials to ensure logistical arrangements, power, water supply, essential commodities, medical services & other necessary requirements for Kheer Bhawani Mela.

The Lt Governor also interacted with the members of Kashmiri Pandit community and discussed their issues and concerns.

Every year, on the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami, Kheer Bhawani Mela is organized at Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple at Tulmulla, Ganderbal.