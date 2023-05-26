MS Bhatia, IG CRPF Kashmir Ops gets prestigious award

Srinagar, May 25: The Kashmir Ops Sector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Thursday said that M.S Bhatia, IPS, Inspector General of Kashmir Ops Sector, has been awarded the prestigious DG JKP's Commendation Disc and Certificate for his exemplary services.

This esteemed recognition is a testament to M.S Bhatia's outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment to duty during his tenure, a spokesman said .

Taking command of the Kashmir Ops Sector on 31st December 2021, M.S Bhatia has now been posted as Inspector General of the Northern Sector of CRPF. Throughout his tenure in Kashmir, he has displayed exceptional leadership qualities, playing a pivotal role in the effective functioning of the force in an extremely challenging environment, the spokesman said.

M.S Bhatia's exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication, and commitment to maintaining law and order in Kashmir have significantly contributed to the overall security scenario in the region, it said.

CRPF Kashmir Ops Sector extended its heartfelt congratulations to M.S Bhatia for this well-deserved honor and expresses sincere gratitude for his invaluable service to the force and the people of Kashmir.

The Kashmir Ops Sector also welcomed its new Inspector General, Gyanendra Kumar Verma, IPS, who assumed command of the Kashmir Ops Sector CRPF on 25th May 2023.