Devika Hyundai unveils all-new Verna

UDHAMPUR : The all-new Hyundai ‘Verna’ was unveiled today at Devika Hyundai, Udhampur by Managing Director (MD) of the Dealership Abhimaniue Gupta, Joint MD Karan Pal Singh Sahni and co-chairman Arvind Gupta along with chairman Jitpal Singh Sahni, General Manager Anuj Sharma and Sales Manager Sukhwinder Singh. Speaking at the launch, General Manager of Devika Hyundai said, “Today, we are embarking on a new journey with the launch of the all-new Hyundai Verna. Verna has been our most iconic models globally and with the launch of this 6th Generation model, we are delighted to introduce a sedan that reflects the limitless possibilities of progress. I am certain, the all-new Hyundai Verna is going to captivate our customers’ aspirations and induce technology enabled-superior mobility experiences.” The new Verna has been designed to exude a premium and luxurious appeal. It has the best-in-segment wheelbase of 2670 mm as well as segment best width of 1765 mm. The enhancement of 70 mm in its wheelbase and increase of 36 mm of width has led to an increase in overall cabin roominess. It offers customers powerful and fuel-efficient powertrains that are both future-ready and cater to a thrilling driving experience. These advanced powertrains are both RDE (Real Driving Emission) compliant and E20 fuel-ready. The all-new Verna is powered by 1.5 l MPi Petrol engine that is paired with six-speed manual transmission and IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), as well as a new 1.5 l Turbo GDi petrol engine with a six-speed manual transmission and seven-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission). The 1.5 l Turbo GDi petrol engine also offers customers the best-in-segment power and torque that is unmatched, this powertrain also offers the highest fuel efficiency in this segment.