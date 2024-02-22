Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway to reduce travel time to 6 hours

Partially operational segments expected to be inaugurated ahead of LS polls

Jammu Tawi, Feb 22: In a bid to enhance connectivity and streamline travel between Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, the ambitious Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway project has been set in motion.

The expressway, a crucial component of the Bharatmala project, promises to revolutionize transportation infrastructure in northern India, significantly reducing travel time between Delhi and Jammu to mere six hours.

Katra, renowned for the revered Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, attracts millions of pilgrims annually, making it imperative to enhance accessibility to the region.

As per the government inputs, the proposed expressway, aims to bridge the gap between Delhi and Katra, slashing the travel distance from approximately 727 km to 669 km and reducing travel time from 13-15 hours to a mere 6 hours.

Additionally, it seeks to expedite travel between Delhi and Amritsar, cutting down the distance from 485 km to about 405 km and travel time from 8 to 4 hours.

Commencing near Nilothi village in Jhajjar, Haryana, the expressway will trace a path through Punjab and Haryana, connecting significant landmarks such as Kundli Manesar Palwal (KMP) Expressway and Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport. It will bifurcate near Nakodar, with one branch leading to Amritsar via Goindwal Sahib, Sultanpur Lodhi, and Tarn Taran, while the other heads directly to Katra via Kathua and Jammu. Notably, the project will also integrate the Kartarpur Corridor and Dera Baba Nanak, further enhancing regional connectivity.

With an estimated cost of Rs 40,000 crore, the government reports inform KNO that the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway is poised to be a transformative infrastructure project. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone in January 2022, with completion slated for the end of 2025. Partially operational segments are expected to be inaugurated ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, facilitating phased utilization before full completion.

The expressway is not merely a conduit for vehicular traffic but a comprehensive infrastructure network equipped with essential amenities. It will feature ambulances, trauma centers, traffic police stations, fire brigades, truck stops, and bus bays along its route. Interchanges will offer refreshments and entertainment, ensuring a seamless travel experience for commuters.

The corridor's passage through industrial hubs like Patiala, Malerkotla, Sangrur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Gurudaspur, and Ludhiana is poised to catalyze economic growth and industrial development in the region.

Notably, the corridor will boast Asia's longest cable bridge over the Beas River, accentuating its architectural and engineering prowess.