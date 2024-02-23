Windsor Batteries organize Distributors-Dealers meet in Jammu

Jammu Tawi: The Windsor Battery organizationorganized a maiden meet in Jammu.

While addressing media, Rakesh Arora, National Sales Head of Windsor Batteries along with Sarabjit Singh Wazir BM said, ” The maiden meet of the Windsor 5 distributors and 70 dealers is being organized in the Jammu.”The dealers and distributors of the windsor across from the Jammu especially from Udhampur, Ramnagar, Samba, R S Pora and Kathua have participated in the meet.

Windsor is all set to become the number 1 company of Battery, Arora said.

We are providing the best batteries across the India with best price option. The diverse varieties of the Windsor including Electric Scooty batteries, Inverter batteries, E Rickshaw batteries and tractor batteries we provide, Arora added. While briefing about the plant of the Windsor, Arora said, “Company have two manufacturing plants at Haryana. Company have good market share across India where in North India company have 150 plus distributors and 1500 dealers.Susheel Electrical Jammu said,” I have been working with the Windsor company for the last six month and it is good to inform the Windsor company is very caring with comparably best products.