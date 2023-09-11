CS for promoting Digital Inclusion, Combating corruption in every UT household

Nearly 15 Lakh people participated in ‘Brashtachar Mukht J&K Week' campaign

SRINAGAR, SEP 10: On the conclusion of the ‘Brashtachar Mukt J&K Week' held first time in the UT between 4-9th September, Chief Secretary, DrArun Kumar Mehta reiterated that the fight against corruption is not a one-off event but a continuous process that needs to become integral part of our thinking and action.

He stated that the UT Administration does not believe in just symbolism but is committed to take this fight against corruption to each and every household. He observed that the corrupt practices are beneficial to only a few individuals who amass illegitimate wealth but detrimental for the welfare of the general public.

He said that the society as a whole can progress only by defeating corruption in all its dimensions and forms. He emphasized that the task has to be accomplished collectively by working hand in hand with the administration. The Anti-Corruption bodies like ACB and Crime Branch have to play their due role. He highlighted that it is for these reasons that the theme of the upcoming Vigilance Week has been kept as ‘corruption free society for development of the nation'.

Referring to the recently concluded ‘Digital Week', the Chief Secretary emphasized that the digital empowerment of the public is contributing hugely to reducing corruption in the system. He said that the IT enabled features like e-tendering, BEAMS, Janbhagadari, geo-tagging, digital payments and physical verification have saved the government exchequer from being siphoned off by the vested interests to a large extent.

He encouraged people to make it their habit to apply for services online from their homes without visiting offices physically. He disclosed that there are around 1020 services boarded on eUnnat portal and some 900 services on ‘Mobile Dost' application. He said that it is easy for everyone to apply for any citizen-centric service themselves just using their mobile phone devices.

He announced that soon the administration is going to roll out the ‘Digi Dost' scheme under which an IT person will visit homes of applicants with their devices and assist them in making requisite applications online on the nominal fee.

Dr Mehta added that J&K has truly undergone the ‘digital transformation' in the last couple of years. He asserted that it has reduced the gap between the far-flung areas and urban centers of the UT. He elucidated that it is for the first time that any Chief Secretary has virtually visited more than 50 remote panchayats and listened to the grievances of people directly.

He stated that people need to be sensitized about the benefits of online services, e-tendering, Janbhagidari portal and other IT enabled systems. He mentioned that nearly all the persons he talked to had something good to share about this phenomenal change witnessed in the working of government offices. He called youth the agents of change and called upon all to focus on them to let them lives free from the vices of corruption.

While giving the overall assessment of this week long campaign the DCs and SSPs informed the meeting that people readily participated in the programme for all the days. It came to fore from their reports that around 15 lakh people have participated in nearly 46000 events held across the districts of the UT.

The details also entail that in Jammu district about 4.6 lakh people participated in some 8500 events. Similarly in Kathua 1.3 lakh people took part in 2024 events. Rajouri had a participation of more than 145000 people in about 3800 events, Kulgam 94000 people in 2177 events, Baramulla 93000 people in 1204 events, Bandipora 91000 people in 1425 events,Budgam 55000 in 4800 events, Shopian 45500 in 1700 events, Pulwama more than 100000 people in 1100 events, Reasi 47000 people in 2100 events, Udhampur42500 people in 2025 events held across different government offices, Panchayats, Blocks, ULBs, Tehsils of these districts.

They further revealed that nearly 90% of grievances were resolved during the week itself and the remaining are under process of resolution. They also expressed that people including PRIs, students, youth clubs, CSC operators and other citizens were sensitized about the use of online services besides the ways and means to register their complaints for making the ‘Brashtachar Mukt J&K' a reality.