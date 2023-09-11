DC Jammu sets concise deadlines for JJM works

Jammu Tawi, SEP 10: Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya chaired a meeting to evaluate the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission works in the district today.

During the meeting, the District Magistrate received comprehensive updates on the status of tender issuance and work allocations under the Jal Jeevan Mission. In a bid to expedite project commencement and completion, the District Magistrate set concise deadlines for the assigned tasks.

The meeting saw participation of officials, including Superintendent Engineers and Executive Engineers from the Jal Shakti Department and the Irrigation & Flood Control Departments.

To ensure seamless execution and the removal of any potential impediments, the District Magistrate directed the respective Sub-Divisional Magistrates to oversee the works within their respective territorial jurisdictions. They were specifically instructed to compile lists and mobilise necessary resources to streamline JJM initiatives. The SDMs were told to employ all available means within their capacity to guarantee adherence to predetermined timelines.

In addition to fostering cooperation among all stakeholders, the District Magistrate emphasised the need for maintaining work quality while expediting project execution. As per his directives, weekly progress reports are to be submitted to ensure transparency and accountability.

Acknowledging the importance of community engagement, District Magistrate Vaishya urged officials to address the genuine concerns of local residents during the course of project implementation.

The meeting's attendees also included the Chief Planning Officer, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, District Forest Officer besides other officers.