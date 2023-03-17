CRPF SI among 2 injured in accidental firing

Poonch, Mar 16: Two personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured on Thursday after the service rifle of one among the injured went off accidentally in Poonch.

The injured personnel include Sub Inspector Rajjni Kanta and Constable Navjot Rai of CRPF’s 200 Battalion, who were deployed near Poonch College in the main town.

Officials told that one of the injured received bullet injury in foot while other suffered injury in leg.

They said that both the injured personnel were taken to Poonch district hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Police said to have started investigation into the matter after taking cognizance of the incident at Poonch Police Station—(KNO)