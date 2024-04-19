back to top
Search
EntertainmentChunky Panday Revisits Shah Rukh Khan's Early Struggles in Mumbai
Entertainment

Chunky Panday Revisits Shah Rukh Khan’s Early Struggles in Mumbai

By: Northlines

Date:

Veteran Remembers Shah Rukh Khan's Early Days in Mumbai

Top Bollywood actor Chunky Panday has fond memories of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's beginnings in the Mumbai film industry. In a recent interview, Panday opened up about the time when Khan had just arrived in the city of dreams to pursue his acting career.

Panday recalled Khan and his wife Gauri Khan living in a small rented apartment in Mumbai during their initial days. As Khan's friend and Panday's younger brother Chikki were close, the couple would often visit them. “They would come to meet my brother. We would sit together and watch movies on video cassettes,” said Panday.

The veteran actor also revealed that even back then, he was convinced of Khan's immense talent and star potential. “Shah Rukh had a certain fire in him. You could see the confidence and passion. I knew he was destined for big things,” Panday stated.

Panday praised Khan for maintaining his humble nature despite achieving immense superstardom over the decades. Their families have been friends for a long time, with their daughters Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan also being close friends.

Khan was last seen in the blockbuster films Pathaan and Jawan. He is currently preparing for his upcoming movie The King co-starring debutante Suhana Khan.

Previous article
Vikramaditya drags RSS, VHP into ‘beef-eating’ row
Next article
Amit Shah Files Nomination From Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Seat
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Neeru Bajwa opens up about her parents’ difficulties settling in Canada as emigrants

Northlines Northlines -
Punjabi cinema star Neeru Bajwa recently shared the struggles...

Watch as Shilpa Shetty and her mom visit Salman Khan amidst ED and Bishnoi gang troubles

Northlines Northlines -
Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda Shetty were seen...

Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee shares thoughts on Sushant Singh Rajput’s passion for learning and aftermath of his death

Northlines Northlines -
Renowned filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee, who directed Sushant Singh Rajput...

Renowned director shares lesson on importance of audience perspective

Northlines Northlines -
In a recent interview, acclaimed director Ram Gopal Varma...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Singapore orders Everest fish curry masala recall over pesticide levels

Lok Sabha Polls | 22.60 Percent Voting Till 11 Am In...

Amit Shah Files Nomination From Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Seat