Chunky Panday Revisits Shah Rukh Khan’s Early Struggles in Mumbai

Bollywood Veteran Remembers Shah Rukh Khan's Early Days in Mumbai

Top Bollywood actor Chunky Panday has fond memories of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's beginnings in the Mumbai film industry. In a recent interview, Panday opened up about the time when Khan had just arrived in the city of dreams to pursue his acting career.

Panday recalled Khan and his wife Gauri Khan living in a small rented apartment in Mumbai during their initial days. As Khan's friend and Panday's younger brother Chikki were close, the couple would often visit them. “They would come to meet my brother. We would sit together and watch movies on video cassettes,” said Panday.

The veteran actor also revealed that even back then, he was convinced of Khan's immense talent and star potential. “Shah Rukh had a certain fire in him. You could see the confidence and passion. I knew he was destined for big things,” Panday stated.

Panday praised Khan for maintaining his humble nature despite achieving immense superstardom over the decades. Their families have been friends for a long time, with their daughters Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan also being close friends.

Khan was last seen in the blockbuster films Pathaan and Jawan. He is currently preparing for his upcoming movie The King co-starring debutante Suhana Khan.