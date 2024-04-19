Vikramaditya drags RSS, VHP into ‘beef-eating’ row

Shimla: PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Congress candidate from the Mandi parliamentary constituency, has dragged the RSS and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) into the beef-eating controversy.

“I am not concerned with what someone eats or drinks, but I would like to know whether the RSS and the VHP will support the BJP candidate whose eating habits are being talked about in the state. It's important to know whether the RSS and the VHP support the candidate who has had such eating habits in the past,” said Singh.



Vikramaditya Singh had shared a Facebook post on April 5 in which he had said that it was a matter of grave concern that beef-eaters were contesting elections in the land of deities. Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from the Mandi parliamentary constituency, denied the allegation and challenged Vikramaditya Singh to come out with a proof to substantiate is allegation.



Meanwhile, Vikramaditya Singh further attacked Kangana Ranaut for calling the Congress anti-Hindu. “If she reads up history of the state, she will find that it was the Congress government in the state that brought the first anti-conversion law in the country. Both the RSS and the VHP wrote a letter of appreciation to the government headed by late Virbhadra Singh for framing this law,” he said.



“Also, the Congress governments in the past have given huge grants for the restoration and repair of the temples in the state. It's the BJP that wants to divide people on the basis of caste and religion, which is highly objectionable,” he said.



Vikramaditys Singh further reiterated that Ranaut did not come to the aid of her people when the natural disaster struck the state last year. “In fact, she played a negative role at that time by criticizing government for her failure to donate money to the state. She kept complaining that she was unable to donate as the server was down,” he said.