Amit Shah Files Nomination From Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Seat

GANDHINAGAR, Apr 19: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday submitted his nomination papers for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat from where he is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

Shah was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel when he submitted the nomination papers to Gandhinagar collector and district election officer in the state capital exactly at 12.39 pm, considered as ‘Vijay Muhurat'.

The former BJP president had won from the Gandhinagar constituency in the 2019 general elections by a margin of more than 5 lakh votes. (Agencies)