Lok Sabha Polls | 22.60 Percent Voting Till 11 Am In Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency

KATHUA, Apr 19: Over 22.60 percent voter turnout was recorded in the Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency (PC) in a peaceful manner.
As per office of the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Bani- 25.18%, Banihal-15.66% , Basohli-19.21%, Bhaderwah-26.34%, Bilawar-28.51%, Chenani-16.31%, Doda-28.91%, Doda West-25.42%, Hiranagar-26.45%, Inderwal-28.56%, Jasrota-26.62%, Kathua (SC)-22.15%, Kishtwar-31.27%, Padder-nagseni-25.21%, Ramban-23.03%, Ramnagar (sc)-15.31%, Udhampur East-18.96%, Udhampur West-14.05%
The Returning Officer, Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency, Dr Rakesh Minhas, among the first voters lined up in queue to exercise his vote at the polling station.
Long queues witnessed exercising their franchise across the constituency amid inclement conditions.

