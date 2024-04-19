back to top
Search
BusinessSingapore orders Everest fish curry masala recall over pesticide levels
Business

Singapore orders Everest fish curry masala recall over pesticide levels

By: Northlines

Date:

‘Excess pesticide levels prompt fish curry masala recall in Singapore'

The Singapore Food Agency has ordered a product recall involving Everest brand fish curry masala powder. According to an official statement, testing revealed the presence of ethylene oxide, a pesticide not approved for food, at levels exceeding the country's safety limits.

Ethylene oxide is commonly used to fumigate spices and agricultural goods to prevent microbial growth. While it can be employed for sterilizing purposes, any residues left in foods are tightly regulated. The agency found amounts in Everest's masala product that made it unsuitable for human consumption based on toxicity risks from long term exposure.

As the implicated masala was imported by local distributor Sp Muthiah & Sons, consumers are being advised through recall notices not to use existing packages. Immediate effects are not expected from isolated or short term exposure to low pesticide levels. However, repeated consumption poses potential issues that authorities want to avoid.

Those with health concerns after eating the recalled batches should consult a doctor. Contact information for the importer is also provided to answer queries. This recall aims to protect public safety by removing non-compliant goods from the market. Strict testing helps ensure only foods meeting all contamination standards reach Singapore's tables.

Previous article
Lok Sabha Polls | 22.60 Percent Voting Till 11 Am In Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Flights to Dubai cancelled or delayed due to heavy rainfall in UAE

Northlines Northlines -
The past few days have been turbulent for travellers...

Indian stock indexes regain ground after three-day losing run; SBI, Reliance jump

Northlines Northlines -
Indian equity indices rebounded during early trade on Thursday,...

Bandhan Bank shares end higher after falling to one year low

Northlines Northlines -
The shares of Bandhan Bank witnessed an increase of...

Power Grid Corporation approves Rs. 12,000 crore bonds issue for grid fortification

Northlines Northlines -
In a move to bolster the nation's power transmission...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Lok Sabha Polls | 22.60 Percent Voting Till 11 Am In...

Amit Shah Files Nomination From Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Seat

Chunky Panday Revisits Shah Rukh Khan’s Early Struggles in Mumbai