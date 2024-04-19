Singapore orders Everest fish curry masala recall over pesticide levels

‘Excess pesticide levels prompt fish curry masala recall in Singapore'

The Singapore Food Agency has ordered a product recall involving Everest brand fish curry masala powder. According to an official statement, testing revealed the presence of ethylene oxide, a pesticide not approved for food, at levels exceeding the country's safety limits.

Ethylene oxide is commonly used to fumigate spices and agricultural goods to prevent microbial growth. While it can be employed for sterilizing purposes, any residues left in foods are tightly regulated. The agency found amounts in Everest's masala product that made it unsuitable for human consumption based on toxicity risks from long term exposure.

As the implicated masala was imported by local distributor Sp Muthiah & Sons, consumers are being advised through recall notices not to use existing packages. Immediate health effects are not expected from isolated or short term exposure to low pesticide levels. However, repeated consumption poses potential issues that authorities want to avoid.

Those with health concerns after eating the recalled batches should consult a doctor. Contact information for the importer is also provided to answer queries. This recall aims to protect public safety by removing non-compliant goods from the market. Strict testing helps ensure only foods meeting all contamination standards reach Singapore's tables.