“Nestle’s Shares Extend Decline, Dropping 3% for Second Consecutive Day”

Shares of Nestle India continued to trade lower on Friday, declining over 3.50 per cent, amid reports that the global FMCG major sold infant milk products with more sugar content in less developed countries.

The stock declined 3.53 per cent to Rs 2,375.75 on the BSE. At the NSE, it dipped 2 per cent to Rs 2,412.05 apiece. On Thursday, the shares of Nestle India had declined over 3 per cent.