"Nestle's Shares Extend Decline, Dropping 3% for Second Consecutive Day"

By: Northlines

Date:

The stock declined 3.53 per cent to Rs 2,375.75 on the BSE. At the NSE, it dipped 2 per cent to Rs 2,412.05 apiece. On Thursday, the shares of Nestle had declined over 3 per cent.

Shares of Nestle India continued to trade lower on Friday, declining over 3.50 per cent, amid reports that the global FMCG major sold infant milk products with more sugar content in less developed countries.

Nestle India on Thursday said it has reduced added sugar on baby food products in India by over 30 per cent, depending on variants, over the past five years, amid reports that the global FMCG major sold products with more sugar content in less developed countries.

According to findings by Swiss NGO, Public Eye and Baby Food Action Network (IBFAN), Nestle sold baby products with higher sugar content in less developed South Asian countries including India, Africa and Latin American nations as compared to markets in Europe.

When reached out for comments, a company spokesperson said, “Reduction of added sugars is a priority for Nestle India. Over the past 5 years, we have already reduced added sugars by up to 30 per cent, depending on the variant.” The spokesperson further said, “We regularly review our portfolio and continue to innovate and reformulate our products to further reduce the level of added sugars, without compromising on nutrition, quality, safety, and taste.”

Nestle India asserted that its “infant cereal products are manufactured to ensure the appropriate delivery of nutritional requirements such as protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, iron etc. for early childhood”.

“We never compromise and will never compromise on the nutritional quality of our products. We constantly leverage our extensive global research and development network to enhance the nutritional profile of our products,” the spokesperson said.

Singapore orders Everest fish curry masala recall over pesticide levels
Infosys Shares Decline Despite Posting Strong FY Results
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

