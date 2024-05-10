Chiranjeevi bonds with daughter-in-law Upasana in viral video from Padma Vibhushan event

Viral video captures heartwarming moment between Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi and daughter-in-law Upasana

A video shared on social media has garnered attention for capturing a lighthearted interaction between veteran actor Chiranjeevi and his entrepreneur daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela. The moments, recorded at an event celebrating Chiranjeevi being honored with the Padma Vibhushan award, showcase the affectionate bond between the family members.

The video shows Upasana filming behind-the-scenes as Chiranjeevi prepares for the ceremony where he would receive India's second highest civilian honor. She engages him in friendly conversation, asking what connection she shares with his granddaughter. After playfully pondering the query, Chiranjeevi points out that Upasana's father-in-law and grandfather both earned the prestigious Padma Vibhushan honor.

As their amusing exchange continues, Ram Charan, son of Chiranjeevi, is seen getting drawn into the moment from across the room. Eager to be in on the joke, Charan, who is also a successful actor, joins in curiously. The candid moments offer a glimpse of the joyous atmosphere and strong family ties between some of Tollywood's most celebrated personalities.