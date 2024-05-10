Veteran actor recalls fun bonding moments with charismatic co-star

Renowned Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty recently appeared on a popular television singing reality show where he opened up about some amusing anecdotes from his illustrious career. When asked about who among his co-stars had played the most pranks on him, the legendary performer recalled an entertaining incident involving prominent superstar Salman Khan.

Chakraborty shared that Khan possesses a very playful nature and loves spending time with his fellow actors. While shooting for one of their collaborative projects overseas, Khan decided to pay an unexpected late-night visit to Chakraborty's hotel room. Though the room was locked from inside, Khan somehow gained entry in the wee hours. A startled Chakraborty was awoken to find the superstar standing beside him, laughing boisterously as usual. Though surprised by the uninvited intrusion, Chakraborty knew it was just Khan's unconventional way of expressing affection towards his colleagues.

The senior actor also acknowledged Khan's charming personality and said that while the latter has never officially tied the knot, he certainly enjoys charming the opposite sex on a regular basis. Chakraborty playfully asserted that given Khan's handsome looks and flirtatious nature, it would be impossible for any woman to resist his aura. However, he humorously predicted that marital bliss may not be on the cards for the eternal bachelor.

Though portrayed in good light, this intriguing flashback offers a candid peek into the healthy off-screen camaraderie and humor shared between two icons of the Hindi film realm.