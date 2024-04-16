back to top
Search
InternationalChaotic scenes erupt at pro-Palestine rally in New York as protest turns...
International

Chaotic scenes erupt at pro-Palestine rally in New York as protest turns hostile

By: Northlines

Date:

New York was witnessed chaotic scenes as a pro-Palestine rally took a violent turn in the city. Hundreds of protesters had gathered outside the Brooklyn Borough Hall to show solidarity with Palestine and support their cause. However, things soon escalated with a few protestors resorting to unruly behaviour.

Video footage from the protest shows a masked individual setting an American flag on fire amid chants of “Death to America” from a section of the crowd. There were also reports of others waving flags of organizations designated as terrorist groups like Hezbollah. The actions of these handful seemed intended to provoke and spread discord rather than peacefully raising their voice.

As per reports, protestors later marched towards the Brooklyn Bridge which led to a face-off with the police deployed to maintain law and order. While most protests were peaceful in voicing their opinion on the Palestine issue, some chose the path of violence which cannot be condoned. This led to police making a few arrests to control the unruly elements after they ignored warnings.

The demonstrations in New York were part of wider protests held across North America condemning the recent violence in Israel and Gaza. While people have the right to dissent, inciting communal disharmony and endangering public safety should not be tolerated. It is hoped that pro-Palestinian supporters focus their energy on non-violent platforms to raise important issues related to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Previous article
Can US curb Iran’s oil exports? China emerges key link keeping Tehran’s supply chain insulated
Next article
US Congressman calls for action against rising attacks on Hindu temples amid community fear
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

US Congressman calls for action against rising attacks on Hindu temples amid community fear

Northlines Northlines -
The Hindu American community is increasingly worried over rising...

Can US curb Iran’s oil exports? China emerges key link keeping Tehran’s supply chain insulated

Northlines Northlines -
While the latest missile and drone strikes launched by...

Billy Joel fans express dissatisfaction after iconic song ‘Piano Man’ cut short during CBS broadcast of musician’s 100th concert special

Northlines Northlines -
Billy Joel Fans Express Dissatisfaction After 'Piano Man' Cut...

Trump takes center stage in New York criminal trial that could impact another presidential bid

Northlines Northlines -
Trump takes center stage in historic hush money case A...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

UPSC | The final result of the Civil Services Examination (CSE),...

BJP announces 4 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab; fields...

Zomato introduces new ‘large order fleet’ to cater to groups of...