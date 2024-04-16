back to top
US Congressman calls for action against rising attacks on Hindu temples amid community fear

The Hindu American community is increasingly worried over rising attacks targeting Hindu temples across various states in the US. According to Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar, the community fears for their safety as law enforcement agencies have failed to make arrests in past incidents or resolve ongoing cases.

In a recent interaction with Hindu Americans, Congressman Thanedar highlighted their concerns about growing intolerance andsaid “local law enforcement hasn't taken enough action” to investigate reported cases of vandalism and damage to Hindu religious structures.

Thanedar had recently introduced a resolution in the US House of Representatives condemning anti-Hindu crimes and calling out the need to take strict measures against perpetrators of such hate crimes. The resolution seeks to raise awareness among lawmakers and the Biden administration about the sense of insecurity among Hindu Americans due to unabated attacks.

According to community members, past incidents have created widespread fear while misinformation on social media platforms has compounded their fears. However, Thanedar's resolution marks a crucial first step towards empowering and protecting the religious freedoms of Hindu Americans. It remains to be seen what effective policies and stronger law enforcement actions will be taken to assuage Hindu American worries.

Ensuring the safety and security of all communities is integral to upholding American values of pluralism and diversity. With their rising political representation, Hindu Americans can help shape sensitive policy responses to address minority anxieties and pursue justice for reported hate crimes. How these issues are handled will impact social cohesion and America's image as a welcoming home for all immigrants.

