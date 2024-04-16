back to top
Improve digestion, boost metabolism and detoxify your body with ajwain tea

Northlines
by Northlines

The many perks of starting your day with ajwain tea

While summer's warmth is pleasant, it can dampen your digestion and curb appetite. Ayurveda recommends ajwain or carom seeds to counter such issues naturally. This powerful herb is packed with benefits when consumed as tea, especially first thing in the morning.

Ajwain tea is simple to make – simply steep a teaspoon of finely ground seeds in hot water. Allow it to come to room temperature before sweetening it lightly with honey. The tangy brew can then be sipped slowly on an empty stomach.

Some key advantages of opting for this herbal tea include:

  • Improved digestion: Ajwain contains thymol that stimulates gastric juices, soothing acidity and easing indigestion. It works wonders for those with stomach sensitivity.
  • Enhanced metabolism: Regular intake may boost the body's fat-burning capacity, aiding weight management when paired with exercise and a balanced diet.
  • Relief from bloating: Ajwain's carminative nature helps eliminate gas and soothe any digestive discomfort one may feel.
  • Detoxification support: Being a natural diuretic, it encourages urination and removal of toxins from the body.
  • Appetite stimulation: The spice activates digestion, preventing the suppression of hunger during summer months.
  • Good gut health: It effectively deals with issues like constipation throughprobiotic action.

Along with other ayurvedic practices, ajwain tea makes for a simple supercharged morning ritual. So embrace its numerous wellness perks by brewing a cup of the seed-infused beverage today!

US Congressman calls for action against rising attacks on Hindu temples amid community fear
6 Best All-in-One Home Gym Machines for Versatile Workouts
