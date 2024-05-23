back to top
Cannes 2024: Celebrities Embrace Indian Fashion on the Red Carpet, Featuring Assam’s ‘Mekhela Sador’ and Punjab’s Salwar Kameez

By: Northlines

Date:

From stalwarts to rising stars, these style icons offered a refreshing perspective, showcasing the elegance and versatility of Indian fashion on the stage at Cannes 2024

The Cannes Film Festival is synonymous with red-carpet glamour. This year, the spotlight shone brightly on Indian celebrities who graced the event with their captivating interpretations of traditional Indian attire.

From Bollywood stalwarts to rising stars, these style icons offered a refreshing perspective, showcasing the elegance and versatility of Indian fashion on the international stage. Let's delve into the stunning looks that stole the show at Cannes 2024!

The singer captivated audiences in a graceful ivory Punjabi suit. Her ensemble a heavily layered but plain kameez with full sleeves, paired with a dhoti salwar. She draped a dupatta adorned with intricate embroidery along the borders of her body. To complete the look, she wore a maang tikka on her forehead and a nath (nose ring).

“The inspiration to wear a white suit came from beautiful bird hans (swan). My decision to wear a traditional suit at Cannes was a tribute to all Punjabis and our countrymen that they should embrace their identity with pride. No gown or any other western look came to my mind other than a suit when I got the invite to attend the Cannes,”

Criticism Towards Trump for Insulting Colombia-Born Judge Handling His Trial: "Consider His Background," He Says
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

