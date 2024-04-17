Buttler powers Royals to highest successful IPL chase against KKR

The Rajasthan Royals chased down the highest total in IPL history on Tuesday to beat Kolkata Knight Riders in a nail-biting finish at the Eden Gardens. Set a mammoth target of 225 to win, the Royals overcame the defending champions by two wickets in the final over thanks to another masterclass from Jos Buttler.

The swashbuckling Englishman scored an unbeaten 59 to guide his team over the line. His innings included three boundaries in the 15th over to shift momentum as the required run rate climbed over 16. Buttler then combined with Rovman Powell to take 33 runs from the next two overs to turn the match firmly in their favor. However, Powell fell just short of the finish line but Buttler held his nerve to steer the Royals to their seventh win of the season.

Earlier, Kolkata posted a massive total of 224/4 riding on half-centuries from Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana. The pitch played well and the outfield was quick which allowed the Knights batsmen to cash in during the death overs. In response, a few fortunate edges went the Royals way which shifted the moment. Young Indian opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi provided moments of skill with beautiful straight drives and late cuts.

The spin battle saw Sunil Narine edge out R Ashwin. Narine cleverly picked the gaps twice against Ashwin's plans to outfox him. Later, Ashwin surprised everyone with a perfect seam-up delivery that almost dismissed Russell. Riyan Parag played a vital cameo under pressure.