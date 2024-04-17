back to top
Search
SportsIPLButtler powers Royals to highest successful IPL chase against KKR
SportsIPL

Buttler powers Royals to highest successful IPL chase against KKR

By: Northlines

Date:

The Rajasthan Royals chased down the highest total in history on Tuesday to beat Kolkata Knight Riders in a nail-biting finish at the Eden Gardens. Set a mammoth target of 225 to win, the Royals overcame the defending champions by two wickets in the final over thanks to another masterclass from Jos Buttler.

The swashbuckling Englishman scored an unbeaten 59 to guide his team over the line. His innings included three boundaries in the 15th over to shift momentum as the required run rate climbed over 16. Buttler then combined with Rovman Powell to take 33 runs from the next two overs to turn the match firmly in their favor. However, Powell fell just short of the finish line but Buttler held his nerve to steer the Royals to their seventh win of the season.

Earlier, Kolkata posted a massive total of 224/4 riding on half-centuries from Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana. The pitch played well and the outfield was quick which allowed the Knights batsmen to cash in during the death overs. In response, a few fortunate edges went the Royals way which shifted the moment. Young Indian opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi provided moments of skill with beautiful straight drives and late cuts.

The spin battle saw Sunil Narine edge out R Ashwin. Narine cleverly picked the gaps twice against Ashwin's plans to outfox him. Later, Ashwin surprised everyone with a perfect seam-up delivery that almost dismissed Russell. Riyan Parag played a vital cameo under pressure.

Previous article
Jos Buttler’s heroics help Rajasthan pip Kolkata in another last-ball thriller
Next article
NASA Rethinks Mars Sample Return Program to Cut Costs and Speed Up Rock Delivery
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Jos Buttler’s heroics help Rajasthan pip Kolkata in another last-ball thriller

Northlines Northlines -
Buttler steals the spotlight once again in another last-ball...

IPL franchise owners maximise ticket revenues through dynamic pricing strategies

Northlines Northlines -
The fierce loyalty of Royal Challengers Bangalore fans was...

Sunrisers smash record score against RCB despite Dinesh Karthik’s heroics in Bengaluru

Northlines Northlines -
In a batting masterclass, Sunrisers Hyderabad crushed Royal Challengers...

Father-son tensions rise as Alireza Firouzja’s dad allegedly threatens organisers at Candidates chess tournament

Northlines Northlines -
The highly anticipated Candidates Chess Tournament of 2024 has...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss: PM Modi in Ram Navami greetings

Here’s a cautionary note about splashing tap water into your eyes...

‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders Baba Ramdev,...